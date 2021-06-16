Carlisle’s Bosler Memorial Library continues summer reading programs

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After a year of challenges, public libraries are beginning to welcome the public back for in-person activities. And Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle is opening a reading challenge made for people of all ages.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public libraries took a massive hit and had to make adjustments to continue offering books to their communities. At Bosler, they utilized existing resources and a new service for those who prefer physical books.

“We incorporated curbside pickup allowing patrons to access our physical collections by picking them up in a drive-thru environment,” Executive Director Jeffery Swope said. “This service will be offered going forward as another option.”

Swope also mentioned they offered resources for students struggling with online classes as a result of the pandemic, all thanks to donors, sponsors, and government funding.

“We provided access to eBooks and eAudiobooks. And we provided access to a wide range of databases and online services, including Tutor.com, which provides one-on-one tutoring for students at all grade levels, practice tests, writing labs, resume assistance, and more,” Swope said.

While the library and the used book shop, Friends of Bosler’s Bookery, reopened back in March, they admit they’re slowly returning to pre-pandemic functions. Swope even mentioned that within the first month of the Bookery reopening, it exceeded expectations outpacing typical monthly income.

With it being summer, the library will be sponsoring a new reading challenge for all ages, called SummerQuest. The library says reading is an essential part of a healthy, happy, and fulfilling life, and they’re making it even more engaging with specialty programs.

“We are providing a mix of online and in-person programming as part of SummerQuest. The reading challenge component of the program is primarily virtual, but has been even prior to the pandemic,” Swope said.

Bosler’s SummerQuest site mentions that children risk losing up to two months of learning from the previous school year if they do not keep up with reading. And their kids’ SummerQuest programs include live storytellers and dance parties.

The school-age programs include American Girl doll and art-themed book clubs, brainteasers, and poetry slams. Teens are able to do crafts and STEAM-centered activities on social media.

For adults, the library is sponsoring Zoom and YouTube activities in Genealogy and different cultures, as well as in-person events with the Humane Society, a class to assist those with family members affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and so much more.

All information from Bosler Memorial Library’s SummerQuest can be found here.