Carlisle’s increasing homelessness a growing concern

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The growing concern of homelessness in Carlisle has pushed the borough to hold a public meeting this coming Wednesday about how to help more homeless people, get the help they need.

“Days turn into weeks, and weeks into a month, and then it’s two months before you know it, it’s six months,” said Thomas Noteboom. “The longer I was homeless, the more despondent I became, the more fear I had.”

The Vietnam veteran understands the importance of work, and the meaning it gave back to his life.

“I work in the store here as the cashier and stock, clean, sweep up, vacuum,” says Noteboom.

Work2Stay program, part of Operation Veterans’ Hope in Cumberland County provides veterans like Noteboom a roof over their heads.

The program was started by veteran Jon Locke in 2016, who says, “It helps them get off the street, gives them a place to work, to live, while they work in our thrift store.”

Locke believes there needs to be more transitional programs for homeless people in the area.

“But now it seems like there’s one end to the other, where you have the day to day shelters or affordable housing,” said Locke.

This is something the public can weigh in on this week, after Carlisle Borough officials say, the issue of more people sleeping in public spaces came to their attention.

The meeting will occur Wednesday at 5 p.m. and held at the Carlisle Borough Hall.