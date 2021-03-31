Carlisle’s St. Patrick School gives an in-person learning update after months in the classroom

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some schools are just now preparing for in-person learning, while others have been in the classroom for months. In August, abc27 News went to St. Patrick School in Carlisle to see how it planned on keeping students and teachers safe. Months later, the school continues to have face-to-face learning.

“It’s become our new normal, especially since August, we’ve just kind of adjusted,” said Denver Hoffman, an 8th-grade student at St. Patrick School.

“It’s actually worked out really, really well,” said Antoinette Oliverio, Principal of St. Patrick School. “I will say, the beginning was tough, getting used to the new regulations, the new policies, and the new rules, but I tell you, the kids are very adaptable.”

“We had concerns but we were pretty much proven wrong, ” said Kevin Cancel, parent of four students. “The kids are way more adaptable than we were and I think they are pretty more adaptable than most adults.”

Since the start of the new school year, 52 students from public schools came to St. Patrick School for in-person learning.

“I think its worked well for both us and them, they’re happy to be in-person,” Oliverio said.

The school hasn’t yet had any outbreaks shut them down. Right now, all schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg, which covers 15 counties, are in-person, five days a week, and only had minor disruptions.

“Oftentimes, it’s been just a precaution and sometimes just for cleaning and occasionally to respond to a couple of cases in a school in order to create some time and allow those cases to dissipate,” said Daniel Breen, Secretary for Education of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

“It truly brings tears to my eyes, tears of joy that we’re able to do it, and tears of thankfulness,” Oliverio said.

Not every school has been able to do the same. There are many factors at play when making the decision to bring students back to the classroom. The area, size of the building, and class sizes all play a role. Typically, public schools have more students per class.

“Even if you want to have kids 6 feet apart, you can’t always do it because the classrooms are too small or the other learning venues are too small to physically do that,” said Mark DiRocco, Executive Director of PA Association of School Administrators.

Despite that, PASA says the vast majority of school districts want to be back to in-person learning by the end of the school year.