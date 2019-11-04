Cash 5 ticket worth $400,000 sold in Camp Hill

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $400,000 was sold in Camp Hill, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket for Friday’s drawing was sold at Simpson Ferry Gulf, at 3635 Simpson Ferry Road, and matched all five balls drawn: 4, 6, 18, 40 and 43.

Winners cannot be identified until prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

