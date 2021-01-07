Caught on camera: EMT rescues man from burning truck

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A dramatic rescue was caught on an ambulance dashboard camera overnight in Carlisle.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Cumberland Goodwill EMS was called to a vehicle collision with fire.

The video shows one of the tires exploding as one person gets away while another is still inches from the flames.

EMT Grace Snyder can be seen running toward danger.

“Usually when we arrive on scene the best case scenario, the patient’s already out of the vehicle and nothing really crazy goes on,” Snyder said. “Well in this case, it was right down the street and we arrived right on scene, the first ones there.”

Without hesitation, she put her arms around the elderly man struggling to get away.

“I’m like, OK I’m going to bear hug you and we’re going to walk so that’s what we did and while I was walking backwards, all of the tires started blowing up and it was very loud noises and it was a little scary to hear,” Snyder said.

She’s only been on the job for six months, but Snyder was prepared.

“I just did special training on interior fires and vehicle fires in I believe July of this year, how to approach to a vehicle, the best case scenario, how to avoid danger from the tires when they explode,” Snyder said.

She’s a firefighter too with North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company and Carlisle Fire and Rescue.

“In classes, in training, you know they talk about it but I’ve never seen it personally so I was like wow this is serious,” Snyder said.

Snyder says she was just doing her job and she was glad the situation wasn’t any worse.

“I’m just grateful for the people who are out there who were able to train me and prepare me for these sort of situations,” Snyder said.

Snyder says if you find yourself in this situation, try to stay calm, call 911 and do your best to get away from the fire.