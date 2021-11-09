Celebrated Cumberland County soldier laid to rest after 6-month battle with cancer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2017, Mechanicsburg hosted a celebration for National Guard member Scott Laird before he was deployed overseas.

On Tuesday, some of those well-wishers remembered Laird as he was laid to rest at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Masses of loved ones lined up for a final goodbye for the Upper Allen Township resident. He passed away on Nov. 1 at 40 years old after a six-month battle with stage IV colon cancer.

“Scott was a great friend, a good officer, and an even better man. You could see a lot of people were blessed by knowing him,” Steve Zahuranec, who served with Scott in 2008 in Iraq, said.

“In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Josh and Jace, both at home; a brother, Brian, his wife Karen and their daughters of Camp Hill; an uncle, Rob Carter, his wife Bobbi Jo and their children of Moosic; and a cousin, Elise Miller of Dupont,” according to his obituary.

His two sons and his wife accepted a flag in his honor. His two boys and brother also carried his casket to the alter so others could offer their condolences.

Scott’s service is not the only thing that defined him. It was his family, his friends, and his care for others.

But his story does not end here — abc27 will be sitting down with his wife, Michelle, on Wednesday to speak about what he and his family think played a huge part in his diagnosis and death.