Central Penn College freezes tuition for second consecutive year

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College will be freezing tuition rates for the second consecutive year according to President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams.

“Central Penn’s leadership team is focused on doing everything we can to make college more affordable for students in this area and beyond,” said Dr. Fedrizzi-Williams.

Affordability has been a critical focus of Fedrizzi-Williams’s administration. In addition to the tuition freeze, the college launched the Free Housing Initiative in February 2019. The initiative provides free campus housing to full-time students during their first academic year. In combination with the nonprofit Education Foundation, the college also awards more than $650,000 in annual scholarships to current and new students.

“I come from a working-class background, and I know the very real struggles that our students and their families have, as they grapple with the costs associated with a college education,” said Fedrizzi-Williams.

To help students get the most out of their education dollars, Fedrizzi-Williams made it a priority for the college to provide more robust student support services, adding staff in key areas such as counseling and the advising center.

“For nearly 140 years, Central Penn College has been a difference-maker for our students as well as the entire community, and we will continue to build on that worthy tradition,” said Fedrizzi-Williams,