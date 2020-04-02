Central Penn College offers free online classes to community members

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College is offering more than 40 non-credit courses that community members can take online, at no cost, during the spring term.

Participants can choose from a wide variety of subjects, including business, healthcare, criminal justice, information technology, accounting, legal studies, mathematics and more.

“We know this is a challenging time for our community,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of the college. “Many people have been displaced from their jobs or are sheltering in place due to the pandemic.”

“During this period of uncertainty, we want to do our part. These free classes may spark an interest, lead to a potential career change in the future or just provide a productive diversion,” said Fedrizzi-Williams.“For nearly 140 years, Central Penn College has been a critical educational resource for the people and companies in south-central Pennsylvania and beyond. And we are here for them now!”

The more than 40 online classes are accessible anywhere, allowing participants to work at their own pace, on their own schedule. Students can earn a Certificate of Completion if they choose to participate in online discussions and complete reading assignments.

“For those who just want to check out an online class to familiarize themselves with this technology, that’s fine, too,” said Fedrizzi-Williams. “This is a no-pressure way to learn about online classes, about what Central Penn offers, and gain knowledge about a new subject.”

The spring term begins on Monday, April 6. The final day to sign up is Friday, April 10.

Community members can sign up for the free, online, non-credit classes at centralpenn.edu/learn.