Central Penn College to hold virtual commencement Sept. 12

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College’s 2020 commencement will be held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.

“We are extremely proud of our 394 graduates who persevered and prevailed––in face of unprecedented challenges posed by a global pandemic––to earn their degree,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of the Central Penn College.

This year’s virtual commencement will feature all the core elements that make a Central Penn graduation so special… remarks by President Fedrizzi-Williams, a guest commencement speaker, acknowledgement of every graduate, student awards, and, of course, the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” music. Many students have opted to submit photos and/or short videos, which will be included in the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed at the college’s website: www.CentralPenn.edu/presents.

Details

Commencement Speaker: Una Martone, President and CEO of Leadership Harrisburg

Opening Remarks: Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, President of Central Penn College

Conferring of Degrees: Dr. Krista Wolfe, Vice President of Academic Affairs

Total Graduates: 394

Streaming Site: www.centralpenn.edu/presents

Awards to be Presented

Honorary Degree to Commencement Speaker Una Martone. Winners for the following awards will be announced at commencement:

Student Awards

Valedictorian

Salutatorian

Leadership

Service

Athlete & Activities

Veterans Leadership

Legacy Award for Perseverance



Faculty Recognition

The Todd A. Milano Faculty Excellence Award

