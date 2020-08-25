Central Penn College to hold virtual commencement Sept. 12

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Central Penn College

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College’s 2020 commencement will be held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. 

“We are extremely proud of our 394 graduates who persevered and prevailed––in face of unprecedented challenges posed by a global pandemic––to earn their degree,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of the Central Penn College. 

This year’s virtual commencement will feature all the core elements that make a Central Penn graduation so special… remarks by President Fedrizzi-Williams, a guest commencement speaker, acknowledgement of every graduate, student awards, and, of course, the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” music. Many students have opted to submit photos and/or short videos, which will be included in the ceremony.  

The ceremony will be streamed at the college’s website: www.CentralPenn.edu/presents.  

Details 

Commencement Speaker: Una Martone, President and CEO of Leadership Harrisburg 

Opening Remarks: Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, President of Central Penn College 

Conferring of Degrees: Dr. Krista Wolfe, Vice President of Academic Affairs 

Total Graduates: 394 

Streaming Site: www.centralpenn.edu/presents  

Awards to be Presented 

Honorary Degree to Commencement Speaker Una Martone. Winners for the following awards will be announced at commencement:  

Student Awards 

  • Valedictorian 
  • Salutatorian  
  • Leadership  
  • Service  
  • Athlete & Activities   
  • Veterans Leadership 
  • Legacy Award for Perseverance 

     Faculty Recognition
  • The Todd A. Milano Faculty Excellence Award

Top Stories: 

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss