SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College’s annual Fall Harvest Festival is set to take place Saturday.

The event has been a community favorite for more than a decade.

This year’s festival will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, an original children’s play, inflatables, pumpkin carving, face-painting, tarot-card readings, raffle baskets and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 19.