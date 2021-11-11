Ceremony in Carlisle honors those who died in the Revolutionary War and wars since then

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 21-gun salute in Carlisle today honored those who gave their lives to secure American freedom from British rule and all who have followed in their footsteps since.

The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at the Old Graveyard, one of Cumberland County’s oldest cemeteries and the final resting place of Revolutionary War legend Molly Pitcher.

“When [Molly Pitcher’s] home was torn down, we got a piece of wood from the home and got it turned, and that’s the gavel we use for our meetings,” Maria Reedy with the Cumberland County Daughters of the American Revolution said.

This was the first year for the wreath-laying ceremony, but organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.