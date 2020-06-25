Chambersburg Area School District releases details for in-person instruction in the fall

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Area School District is announcing a plan for in-person instruction in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district says specifics of the reopening plan will be released in the next few weeks. They are announcing a general plan now.

Chambersburg Area elementary and middle school level students (K-8) will attend every day.

Chambersburg Area High School students will attend on an alternating schedule: two days in person and three days virtually every week. Half of high school students, “A” group will attend on Monday and Thursday and the other half, “B” group, on Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday being for office hours, virtual meetings, and 1:1 student support. Students will be broken up into groups based on their last names (high school students in the same household will be kept in the same group).

Superintendent Dr. Dion Betts said, “We certainly understand that some parents/guardians might be apprehensive about their children returning in the fall. As such, we have revamped our C3 Online Learning program into a fully functioning online learning option available to all CASD students. This new program, called Chambersburg Area Virtual Education (CAVE), will give each child the option to learn online full-time. For more information, please contact program director Miss Gail Schuyler at gail.schuyler@casdonline.org.”

I also want to sincerely thank each parent/guardian who took the time to fill out our recent survey regarding reopening.

The school district sent out a survey regarding the reopening and received over 2,200 responses in less than 24 hours, with 53% of respondents indicating support for having all children come back full time.

