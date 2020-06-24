Chambersburg Borough Aquatic Center to open Thursday, Day-In-The-Park celebration rescheduled

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Borough Town Council has decided to open the Aquatic Center to the public Thursday, June 25.

Chambersburg Borough has operated the aquatic center at Memorial Park for the last two swim seasons. The facility, complete with multiple bodies of water, three slides, picnic pavilions, an events space, beach volleyball, and skate park, has seen more than 1,000 visitors per day at the height of each swim season in 2018 and 2019.

Town Council has decided to end the State of Emergency in Chambersburg at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The Governor’s statewide State of Emergency remains in effect for now and supersedes local declarations. The Mayor and Town Council can re-declare a State of Emergency at any future time, should the conditions deteriorate or if it becomes necessary.

Council adopted a new set of rules and policies in response to guidelines issued by the State Department of Health. To open, the Borough must limit occupancy, establish systematic disinfection protocols, and limit or prohibit rentals. They will also screen patrons upon entry, ask everyone to remain socially distant, and bring your own chairs.

“We will ask visitors to consider face coverings and social distancing while not in the water. Further, the facility occupancy will be limited to only 500 guests, which is less than half of what the Aquatic Center can normally handle. There will be limits to occupancy in the different pools as well,” said Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill.

Also, the council would like to note the Day-In-The-Park celebrations and fireworks originally scheduled for July 4 have been rescheduled to Labor Day 2020. The celebration will include a Food Truck Festival, bouncy houses and other games, and a VIP party at the Aquatic Center.

