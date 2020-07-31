Chambersburg police are looking for a missing 67-year-old woman

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a missing 67-year-old woman in Franklin County.

Chambersburg Police say Bertha Ann Paine was last seen by her husband on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Swamp Fox Road, Guilford Township, Franklin County. She was reported missing at around 5 p.m.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

