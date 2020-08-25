Chambersburg Police investigating shooting that injured one

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 35-year-old male Monday night.
Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot to the rear of 93 W Liberty St. around 10:45 p.m.
Police say multiple shots were fired and one man sustained a single gunshot wound.He was flown to York Trauma for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.
Top Stories:
- RNC night one: Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses
- Conestoga Valley teachers push for hybrid learning
- Superintendent: CARES Act funding not distributed fairly