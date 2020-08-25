Chambersburg Police investigating shooting that injured one

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 35-year-old male Monday night.

Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot to the rear of 93 W Liberty St. around 10:45 p.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired and one man sustained a single gunshot wound.He was flown to York Trauma for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.

