CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for Madison Johnson who they say ran away from her home.

Police say Johnson left her residence between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Johnson is approximately 5’3” tall, 111 pounds with blue eyes and pink hair with a buzz cut.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.