Chambersburg supports governor’s mandate

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough of Chambersburg is agreeing with the governor’s orders.

Officials say nearly half of Franklin County’s cases are in Chambersburg and that the county still has not met the metrics for reopening, which include case count and testing capabilities.

In March the borough’s Mayor Walt Bietsch said he would not enforce the governor’s mandate. Now, borough officials say the mayor and local police are asking businesses to follow the state’s orders.

Alice Elia, President, Chambersburg Borough Council, said in a statement, “I understand from Mayor Walt Bietsch that the Chambersburg Police Department will continue its current practice of educating and informing business owners who operate in violation of current Stay At Home orders. I hope that you will join me in supporting this approach and continuing to believe in the goodwill of our neighbors and our Borough business owners. Borough residents and business owners have made many sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The economic toll of this pandemic is unprecedented. However, we risk compromising our economic recovery if non-eligible businesses reopen in violation of state orders.”

On Tuesday, May 12, Mayor Walt Bietsch released the following statement to the citizens and

businesses of the Borough of Chambersburg:

“This statement is to inform the Chambersburg business community about the nature of our

handling of the Wolf Administration’s COVID-19 Disaster Declaration Order, pertaining to the

recent movement to re-open non-waivered businesses in our community. The current status of

our community’s standing is that we are in the Governor’s “red” phase, which includes the original stay-at-home directive and non-waivered businesses remaining closed. While the appropriateness of the “red” phase designation is subject to debate, local elected officials do not have the authority to independently permit non-waivered businesses to open during this “red” phase. Non-waivered business owners/operators, who choose to open, do so at their own peril, considering the possible negative impacts that they may experience from the Wolf Administration, for violating the business closure order. I want to extend my deepest thanks to the business owners/operators in our borough for your cooperation during these trying times. Our mission will be the continued education of our local businesses as to the unchanged business

closure order, issued by Governor Wolf. When we make contact with non-waivered businesses

that are not permitted to be open at this time, our approach will be that of educating and advising. We want businesses to possess accurate information regarding the Wolf Administration orders and the consequences threatened by him. We request that non-waivered businesses who have contact with Chambersburg police officers, maintain a level of civility, cooperation and respect for these officers who are tasked with a difficult mission in these difficult times. Our officers will treat all with civility, respect, and will conduct themselves professionally. Nonwaivered businesses that have not received a copy of the Governor’s March 19th state-wide

health emergency order will be provided with a copy, along with the Secretary of the Pa.

Department of Health’s order. Business owners/operators will be informed of the possible

revocation by the state, of any license under which they operate. The Chambersburg Borough

Police Department does not have authority to revoke state-issued licenses.”

The Governor’s task force reviews data regularly, so the status is subject to change, but,

for now, Chambersburg remains under Stay-At-Home orders through June 4.