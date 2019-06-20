Changes made at Carlisle bridge notorious for stuck trucks

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Changes have been made to a Carlisle intersection where many tractor-trailers get stuck.

PennDOT this week installed new signs restricting trucks over a certain height and length from turning off High Street onto Orange Street.

The underpass at the intersection already had signs warning that the maximum clearance is only 12 feet, 10 inches, but larger trucks frequently made the turn, became wedged under the bridge, and disrupted traffic for several hours.

Now that the signs are up, drivers of large trucks will be cited and fined if they make the turn. Previously, drivers were fined only if they become stuck.