Changes to Mechanicsburg School District’s ‘Grab and Go’ food distribution

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg School District has changed its “Grab and Go” food distribution to help even more students and their families.

The food program has been moved from Elmwood Academy to the middle school.

It’s still drive-through pick-up. Meals are also sent to five different bus stops where students with limited transportation can pick them up.

The drive-through pick-ups are held three times a week. 600 to 700 meals are distributed each day.

The program will continue through June 5, but that may be extended.

