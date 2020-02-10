Charges filed against man accused of fleeing from police with baby

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have filed charges against a man they said fled from them in a minivan with a two-month-old baby.

Evan Brown is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, theft, robbery of a motor vehicle, and interference with custody of children.

Brown was wanted by Middletown Police.

Investigators said when they tried to arrest him he left with a baby in a minivan. Police were unsure if the baby was in a car seat properly.

Police sent out an alert Saturday fearing for the baby’s safety.

The baby was later found safe and Brown was arrested.

Police did not release any details about where Brown and the baby were found or why he was wanted by police.