Chick-Fil-A developers fail to submit revised plans after asking for extension

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Developers of a proposed Chick-Fil-A in Camp Hill have missed a pretty significant deadline to submit revised plans to the borough.

The developer, Consolidated Properties, asked borough leaders in August to give them until Tuesday, Oct. 22 to improve plans and submit revised ones, so they could take last-minute resident concerns voiced at public meetings into account.

But developers missed that deadline, and informed Camp Hill’s solicitor that no revised plans will be submitted.

The Chick-Fil-A in question is being proposed at the corner of Chestnut Street and Route 11/15 in Camp Hill.

It’s now a vacant lot where six homes were recently demolished.

Beyond addressing traffic and pedestrian safety, residents asked developers to get rid of a double lane drive-thru option to limit the number of cars lined up on the main road, waiting to get in.

It was believed developers would take this extra time they asked for to make further improvements, and to address a host of concerns — but with this missed deadline, the old plans (last revised July 26, 2019) will stay.

Residents say the developers are not acting in good faith.

“Those revisions were not provided and essentially the developer, Consolidated Properties, is thumbing its nose at the borough – I feel like this is disrespectful of our community,” said Safe Streets Camp Hill organizer and write-in candidate for Borough Council, Jennifer Hoover.

Developers say that area is well-traveled and perfect for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that only adds to an already-established commercial corridor.

Consolidated Properties didn’t respond to a request for comment about why they missed the Oct. 22 deadline and chose not to submit revised plans.

The proposal goes before Camp Hill’s planning commission Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., and then, if nothing changes, before the full borough council on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.