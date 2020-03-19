Children wish dad happy birthday from outside Camp Hill assisted living facility

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Many assisted living facilities have closed their doors to the public to protect residents. So members of the Rossum family wished their father a happy birthday from a safe distance.

Since their Sunday get-together was canceled due to new restrictions, Lorenza Rossum’s children were determined to celebrate his 89th birthday and The Woods at Cedar Run in Camp Hill gave them 100% support.

“They were so accomodating, they were just as excited when we asked them if we could come down and stand outside his window to hold the card and say happy birthday,” said Oscar Rossum. “He’s used to having us there and we didn’t want him to think we forgot about him.”

They held up a home-made card from the parking lot and sang happy birthday to him.

“It’s extra special because we know they can’t have that close proximity to give them a hug or say how much they love him, to be able to do that was really wonderful and the staff was excited to be able to provide that for him,” said Heather Pastick, from The Woods at Cedar Run.

Lorenza is a Korean War veteran with 12 children. The Woods allowed the family to drop off flowers and balloons for their dad.