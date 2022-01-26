Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs to be drawn down for pre-construction survey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced on Wednesday that Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs will have a water level reduction this week for a pre-construction survey.

Starting Friday, Children’s Lake will have its water levels drawn down so construction contractors who are bidding on the $3 million dam reconstruction project can look at the retaining wall and other infrastructure that’s hard to investigate with a full lake. Once this step is completed during the first week of February, the lake will be refilled.

Children’s Lake, located in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, is a spring-fed lake stocked with trout every year by the PFBC but doesn’t have much naturally-occurring fish. During past maintenance, fish have been able to move downstream into the Yellow Breeches Creek without issue, so fish salvaging is not necessary for this project.

The PFBC promises to stock enough trout in Children’s Lake before the 2022 spring trout season begins to fishermen can enjoy the season.

Once construction begins in May 2022, the lake will be drawn down again and will be closed to the public for one year.