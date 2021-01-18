Chill out at the 5th annual UMPC Ice Art Fest in Downtown Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Chill out and enjoy over 50 ice sculptures in Downtown Carlisle at the 5th Annual UPMC Ice Art Festival.

The event, held on February 5, 6, 7, will be hosted by the LoveCarlisle / Downtown Carlisle Association. More than 50 sculptures will populate historic downtown for socially distanced browsing and picture taking.

“Life is different now, so when we plan our events, we have to ensure we are still following all health and safety guidelines when it comes to activities. Food trucks have been eliminated to encourage people to patronize our restaurants, and we are not hosting any indoor entertainment activities. But there will still be favorites like the diamond dig and the ice bar.” stated Glenn White, Executive Director of LoveCarlisle.

The festival will begin with an unveiling at the UPMC Pinnacle Throne on Friday, February 5 at 5 p.m. at the Old Courthouse on the Square. Volunteers across downtown will unveil all the sculptures including the Ice Bar at the Comfort Suites.

With COVID-19 precautions in place, guests are required to wear a mask, maintain proper social distancing, and RSVP online with a visiting time so staff can manage any crowds. You can sign-up for a 5-hour time by clicking here.