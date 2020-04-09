Christian Life Assembly to hold online Easter services

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Christian Life Assembly will be holding services online only this Easter weekend.

It will hold a Good Friday online Communion service on April 10 at noon. On Easter Sunday, it will be live streaming services at its usual service times of 9 a.m and 11 a.m.

“Nothing changes the truth of Easter,” said Lead Pastor Shane Wilson. “While our services will look a little different this year, one thing is sure – Jesus never changes. We are incredibly blessed to be able to celebrate Easter online and share an encouraging message of hope, particularly during these uncertain times.”

During CLA’s Easter Sunday services, there will be opportunities for online attendees to interact with others and with members of CLA’s Prayer Team. There will also be something special for the kids during these services. Services will be rebroadcast throughout the day on Easter Sunday.

There are several ways people can join these services online, visit clacamphill.tv, or join on Facebook or YouTube.

“In addition, during this time of social distancing, we have been very intentional about providing ways for whole families to tune in all week long, be encouraged and connect in meaningful ways,” said Pastor Shane.

Here are several key examples: