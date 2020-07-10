Chrysler Carlisle Nationals kicks off at the Carlisle Fairgrounds

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Chrysler Nationals kicked off Friday.

There are extra hand sanitizer stations across the Carlisle Fairgrounds, and signage encouraging social distancing.

Organizers are telling attendees to educate themselves on the state’s rules regarding masks.

The show runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.

While 2020 is a different year for many reasons, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the Plymouth Duster, the Superbird, and the Dodge Challenger.

With that comes special displays of models from every year since 1970.

Also at the show, visitors can take a Hellcat Challenger thrill ride for free.

Many are heading to the Mopar Automotive Flea Market to buy parts, tools, memorabilia, and collectibles.

Celebrity vehicles are on display too, including one featured on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Will Ferrell, and Richard Petty’s old personal car.

The show is free for kids 12 and under, and $15 for adults.

