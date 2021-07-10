Chrysler Nationals draws nationwide crowd in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events is proud to host their 2021 Chrysler Nationals at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Cumberland County.

The event is known as one of the largest mortar events in the world, featuring nearly 3,000 vehicles from all eras of the Chrysler brand. The event also brings together people from all walks of life nationwide.

Sights of the car show include the latest high-performance cars and classics from years past, with plenty to see and do for people of all ages.

The show did take place in 2020, despite some criticism. Organizers say there was a lot of momentum, however, for 2021 that helped generate a record turnout.

“Tens of thousands of people converging on Central Pennsylvania from around the country,” Carlisle Events’ Mike Garland said. “And they are here to see the cars, and they are here to meet the special guests, buy the car parts, and to have a good time with friends and family.”

Chrysler Nationals ends Sunday at noon.