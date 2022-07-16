CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — People from all over the world are in Carlisle for the Chrysler Nationals.

Carlisle Events, the organizers of this event, had a record 3,000 show cars this year. However, the other part of the appeal is the massive flea market. This is where auto enthusiasts can find parts and accessories.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Carlisle Events is very happy to see the big crowds return to the fairgrounds.

“We’ve finally had our international enthusiasts back for the first time and we have seen record numbers not only at this show but at other events throughout the season. Certainly, that is due in fact to the influx of the international enthusiasts,” Mike Garland of Carlisle Events said.

The show wraps up Sunday at noon. Tickets are seven dollars but kids under 12 are free.