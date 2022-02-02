Citizens react to sale of Claremont Nursing Center, where will the money go?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WHTM) – During a budget meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, with Cumberland County Commissioners, citizens expressed where they would like to see the money from the Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation center sale go.

Barb Forney says the money should be used for what it was being used for before , to continue long-term care, including housing, in-home and other services for the elderly.

“The money from the sale of Claremont should NOT go into the general funds,” Forney said.

A group called the friends of Claremont already have an idea and spearheading it is Forney.

The plan would include putting the money into a place where the funds would be invested, and a standard percentage of earnings would be used to assist those elderly in need.

Why? Forney says the sale of the nursing home, which operates as a county “business” from a dedicated fund, should result in a benefit to the county’s citizens and she has the community’s support.

Commissioners say they have not yet discussed the matter of where the funds will go.