Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center reports 4 additional COVID deaths on Friday

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported four additional resident deaths for a total of 20 COVID-19 resident deaths at their facility on Friday.

As of Friday evening, 93 residents and 39 employees have tested positive for the virus since Claremont weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5.

As CNRC continues to implement safety precautions and limit visitation to end-of-life circumstances, testing of residents and staff will continue until there are no positive cases in the facility.

Claremont reports that 31 residents and 36 staff who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss