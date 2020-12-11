Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center reports 4 additional COVID deaths on Friday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported four additional resident deaths for a total of 20 COVID-19 resident deaths at their facility on Friday.
As of Friday evening, 93 residents and 39 employees have tested positive for the virus since Claremont weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5.
As CNRC continues to implement safety precautions and limit visitation to end-of-life circumstances, testing of residents and staff will continue until there are no positive cases in the facility.
Claremont reports that 31 residents and 36 staff who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered.
