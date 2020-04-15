Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announces second employee tests positive for COVID-19

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Tuesday that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Center announced the first case last week. No patients have tested positive.

“We are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) to provide the utmost protection for our staff and residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” administrator Raymond Soto said. “We continue to monitor all our residents for any symptoms and look for any signs of illness.”

County officials say residents are being asked to follow the CDC and Department of Health’s guidelines regarding social distancing, covering coughs, handwashing and staying in their rooms.

Residents and their families have been notified.