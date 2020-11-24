Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports five additional COVID-19 resident deaths

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) reported Tuesday, five residents have passed away due to COVID-19 in the past 4 days.

The facility currently has 52 residents and 20 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

CNRC says it will continue to test until there are no positive cases. All families have been notified. Since the pandemic began in February, 10 residents have died due to the virus, 54 residents and 32 staffers have tested positive.

Visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end of life.