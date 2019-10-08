Classes expected to continue regularly at Shippensburg Area School District

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -The Shippensburg Area School District is looking to carry on as usual following the shooting at Shippensburg University, with the regular schedule continuing Tuesday.

The school district previously took caution by asking elementary school parents to pick up their children Monday with photo I.D., forgoing bus drop-off.

In a statement by Superintendent Chris Suppo, he said that everything looks to continue as usual for Tuesday.

Law enforcement will continue increased patrols and presence to ensure the safety of the public until the persons of interest are located. Provided with this and other updated information, it is the combined decision between the school district and local law enforcement that the Shippensburg Area School District will resume regular operations for Tuesday, October 8th.