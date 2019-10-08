Classes resume at Shippensburg University as police search for 2 students in fatal shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Classes resumed at Shippensburg University on Tuesday as police continued their search for two students suspected in a shooting near campus that left one man dead and another wounded.

Authorities are looking for 20-year-olds Clayton S. Wilson and Quentin E. Furlow Jr., both of Philadelphia.

Authorities want to question the pair about a shooting that occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township and a few blocks from the university campus.

Shakur Myers, 21, was found dead near a vehicle. Another man, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition.

The victims are also from Philadelphia but not students at the university.

University administrators said they have no information that the students sought by police are close to the campus but decided to cancel classes and activities at 2 p.m. Monday in the “best interest of students, faculty and staff.”

Shippensburg Area School District also took precautions by not sending elementary students home on buses but having parents pick them up at school. The district resumed normal operations on Tuesday.