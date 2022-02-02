Coffee and Chocolate trail opening in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa, (WHTM) — The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2 that they will be launching a Coffee and Chocolate trail.

The trail will consist of local coffee spots and chocolatiers across Cumberland County. This will include 14 locations throughout Carlisle, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, and the West Shore.

Visitors, as well as residents, are encouraged to download the map of the locations and are asked to share their experiences on the trail with the hashtag #FoundItInCV

For more information and a full list of the places featured on the trail, click here.