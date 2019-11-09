College students raise awareness, money for homeless veterans

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Students from Central Penn College are camping out overnight Friday into Saturday morning, all to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.
You can read more about the All-Night Campout and even donate here.
