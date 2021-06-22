Comcast to extend free wifi zones to three Carlisle locations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Comcast is extending its WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” to three locations in Carlisle, helping low-income families connect to the Internet and digital economy.

The initiative will equip the Carlisle Family YMCA, Hope Station and Cyberspace this month.

“Hope Station is pleased to partner with Comcast,” said Safronia Perry, Executive Director of Hope Station. “They have always been a great supporter of our organization and our mission to empower everyone.”

Last week, the company announced similar plans to bring free WiFi to hundreds of low-income students in Lancaster county. Though locations in Carlisle also seek to benefit adults, veterans and seniors looking for and apply for jobs and keeping in touch with friends and family.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”