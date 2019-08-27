Commander charged with theft of $25K from American Legion home association

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The post commander of American Legion Home Association 984 is wanted for theft and other charges after police say she embezzled more than $25,000 from the organization.

Police have an arrest warrant for Joell C. Stewart.

Stewart, 49, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and related misdemeanors.

East Pennsboro Township police said Stewart stole money from deposits that were to be made on the behalf of the American Legion and also made unauthorized withdrawals.

She also used an organization bank card issued to her in Ocean City, Maryland, police said.

Investigators say she took a total of $25,391.89.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633 or 717-238-9676.