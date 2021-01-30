Commissioners proclaim February ‘Cumberland County Restaurant Month’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County commissioners have proclaimed February as Cumberland County Restaurant Month.

They’re hoping to remind people of just how important local businesses are to the economy.

It’s a campaign called Come Back Cumberland Valley, aimed at getting people to patronize restaurants, whether it’s dine-in, take-out, or just buying a gift card.

There are more than 300 restaurants in Cumberland County. Many are struggling to get by.

“Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said this week that without assistance, nearly half of their members will go out of business in the next six months,” said Aaron Jumper, social media and travel media manager for the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation.

At North Hanover Grille in Carlisle, owner Chris Petsinis says he was down one quarter almost 30%.

“But we were able to bounce back other quarters so we’ve been kind of looking at it as a month to month basis,” Petsinis said. “We’ve been adjusting our expenses accordingly, just try to stay afloat.”

He says overall, customers have been very good to him.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate. The community’s been very supportive of us. We’ve done very well with takeout,” Petsinis said.

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation has started a website called ComebackCV.com.

“We have a checklist that has all of these things you can do and we encourage people to check those things off and share them with the hashtag #CVEats and from there we’re hoping to create awareness through all of our restaurants,” Jumper said.

It’s a campaign that Petsinis is grateful for.

“Their social media platforms that reach out to that many people, it’s a plus for everybody,” Petsinis said.

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation is also releasing a community development block grant at the beginning of February.

“That will go out to small businesses throughout the county, 25 employees or less and we’ll provide support whether it’s rent, your mortgage, payroll, PPE,” Jumper said.

CAEDC has about $270,000 to work with and each business can apply for up to $10,000 in aid.