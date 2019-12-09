Community members help those in need through the Earl Besch project

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A holiday gathering that began four years ago as a way to promote small local businesses, has now turned into an event that benefits those in need.

A group of mothers in Cumberland County are collecting items and raising funds to help the less fortunate and they’re hoping to encourage others to do the same.

Each year, students and families in the Camp Hill community are struggling to make ends meet. Kids don’t have enough food, don’t have winter coats and cannot afford fees to participate in activities that are available to others. To make a difference, the Camp Hill Middle School High School Association and Camp Hill Elementary PTO have joined forces with The Lion Foundation, as well as the Backpack Program to form a new initiative called The Earl Besch Project: Extending a Helping Hand to Our Community.

Now they’re putting their efforts into making others aware of the needs of their neighbors and encouraging them to get involved.

The Earl Besch Fund supports a host of needs including food, field trip and camp fees, winter coats and clothing, hygiene supplies, etc., so students have the tools to be future leaders of tomorrow.

While fundraising efforts are going on during the holidays, the money raised goes to help less fortunate children and their families in Camp Hill throughout the entire year.

If you’d like to learn more about contributing visit thelionfoundation.org.