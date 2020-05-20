CommunityAid to reopen Hanover, Mechanicsburg, York stores Friday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CommunityAid retail stores in Hanover, Mechanicsburg, and York will reopen Friday, May 22, to serve shoppers and support hundreds of non-profits in need.

“We see this as a family reunion at each of our stores” said CEO Steve Sullivan. “Our shoppers, our donors, and our team members are family. After two long months apart, we look forward to welcoming everyone back home.”

CommunityAid’s retail stores and donation centers closed in compliance with Governor Wolf’s non-essential business closure order on March 16.

“The closure was certainly challenging for our charity. There are more than 400 full-and-part time team members across our six retail stores as well as over seven hundred local nonprofit churches, charities, and first responders who are counting on CommunityAid funding every day,” Sullivan added. “The health and safety of our customers, team members, and the communities we serve is and will always be our number one priority.”

CommunityAid is implementing COVID-19 mitigation policies, in accordance with CDC guidelines to help keep everyone who visits healthy and safe. Visitors and team members are required to wear a face mask while inside the store and the number of customers in the store at once will be limited.

The retail stores in Lancaster and Harrisburg remain closed in keeping with Governor Wolf’s order while CommunityAid Selinsgrove reopened to the public on Friday, May 8, when Snyder County entered the “Yellow” reopening phase.

All CommunityAid Drive-Up Donation Centers are now open for self-serve, no-contact drop-offs. Collection bins are placed outside each store’s donation doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

“The outpouring of good quality donations has been inspiring. We always ask our donors to give us items they would be willing to give a friend. As a result, our shoppers and bargain hunters find great quality products at a fraction of traditional retail’s price.” Sullivan added.

The stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All CommunityAid stores and donation centers are closed on Sundays.

Top Stories:

Gov. Wolf announces limited real estate transactions allowed to start statewide

What the yellow phase means for businesses in Cumberland County

Employee describes ‘deplorable’ conditions, PPE shortage inside Manor Care nursing home in Carlisle