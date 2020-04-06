CommunityAid urges people to save donations items

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Aid is asking people to hold off on donating during the pandemic.

A message posted on the non-profit’s website, states that they are closed in compliance with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Because they are not able to perform normal business, they are legally prohibited from picking up items from their donation bins which is why in some places they are overflowing and the extras are piling up on the ground around them.

However, many people doing spring cleaning are stuffing donation bins to the point that clothes don’t fit in the bins.

Community Aid says when they are able to get back to business, they will be in need of people’s donations so they ask that you hold onto them until then.