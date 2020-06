ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in an end unit condo just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

Officials say an elderly woman made it out of the home safely on the 1,100 block of Sterling Court.

Fire crews were able to quickly control the flames and are now wrapping up. They say the fire was contained to one room.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.