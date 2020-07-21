Conrail Museum planned for Shippensburg in 2021

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conrail Historical Society is announcing a new piece of railroad equipment they plan to use as a Conrail Museum & Archive.

The X67 class boxcar was built in 1970 for the transportation of automobile parts between assembly plants. The car will eventually be stripped and repainted in authentic Conrail colors, while the interior of the car will be transformed into a 10,467 cubic foot climate-controlled Conrail Museum & Archive that will be accessible to families and researchers.

The Conrail Museum & Archive will display the history of the Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail), which was a federally-created railroad that rescued the northeast’s financially troubled rail system in 1976.

“The new Conrail Museum & Archive will be a great asset to Shippensburg, and we are extremely appreciative of the local support we’re receiving,” said CRHS President Rudy Garbely. “We can’t wait to build further strategic partnerships with the community as we take one of our largest steps forward in the preservation of Conrail history. We are especially grateful for the donation from CSX Transportation and the grant from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau that make this whole project possible.”

The Conrail Historical Society was founded in 1995 to take custody of important Conrail artifacts,

documents, and history to ensure their preservation.

It is anticipated that the Conrail Museum & Archive will open to the public in the summer of 2021. To learn more about the boxcar or to donate to The CRHS for future projects like this one, visit

TheCRHS.org/museum.

