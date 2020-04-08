Construction companies returning to work amid coronavirus

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — As critical highway and bridge projects across the state resume, Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineering Inc. is one of the companies that received a green light to start.

They’re using gloves, social distancing practices, hand-washing, even wiping down equipment before and after use to prevent the spread of the virus.

Typically March and April are when construction starts to ramp up, but it’s a slow start back to work for Navarro & Wright because of the coronavirus.

“We had to furlough about 25% of our workforce and a lot of those people work in the field,” said Mike Phillip, Director of construction for Navarro & Wright.

The company is working with a limited staff. Three of its bridge projects are considered critical, one of them is in York County. Phillps says the company had to make some changes as part of the Safety Plan required by PennDOT to resume work.

“It basically sets the guidance for how they intend to implement their safety on that job site,” said David Thompson, spokesperson for PennDOT District 8.

In Dauphin County, I-83 was another major project that got the green light to resume work. Thompson wants drivers to be alert on the roadways as projects resume.

“Work is going to be ramping up again and they need to drive with caution and safety through our work zones,” said Thompson.