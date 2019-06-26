Coroner: Fire not cause of Carlisle woman’s death

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire in her apartment Saturday morning did not cause the death of a Carlisle woman, the Cumberland County coroner said Wednesday.

Sharon White, 69, died of a heart attack, Coroner Charley Hall said.

Firefighters found White in her first-floor apartment at One West Penn Street around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is not considered suspicious.

Police said the flames were contained to White’s apartment, and the remainder of the first floor sustained minor smoke damage.