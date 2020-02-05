Coroner identifies victim of South Middleton apartment fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Coroner identified the victim killed in a South Middleton Township apartment building fire.

The coroner identified the victim as 68-year-old Larry Winebrenner of Boiling Springs. The coroner says the actual cause of death is still pending.

The fire broke out in a South Middleton Township apartment building Tuesday killing Winebrenner and leaving several others without a home.

Chief Tim Yingst of Citizens Fire Company said at least eight people were displaced after the fire tore through the building in the 100 block of Third Street just before 5 p.m., Feb. 4.

Fire officials say the three-story building is uninhabitable with two to three apartments burned by flames while the rest only suffered smoke and water damage.