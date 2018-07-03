Coroner IDs victim of I-81 crash in Cumberland County

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A Massachusetts man died after crashing into a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall's office said 75-year-old Ralph Knight was driving a minivan in the southbound lanes and struck the truck around 6 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred at mile marker 34, about three miles south of the Newville exit.

The tractor-trailer was on the side of the roadway.

The truck driver was not injured.