Carlisle/West Shore

Coroner IDs victim of I-81 crash in Cumberland County

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:11 AM EDT

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A Massachusetts man died after crashing into a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall's office said 75-year-old Ralph Knight was driving a minivan in the southbound lanes and struck the truck around 6 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred at mile marker 34, about three miles south of the Newville exit.

The tractor-trailer was on the side of the roadway. 

The truck driver was not injured.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local