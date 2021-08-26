Corvette fans rejoice! 5,000 are heading for the Carlisle Fairgrounds

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people are heading to Carlisle to catch corvettes. In fact, more than 5,000 corvettes are being shown at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

“When you come out to corvettes at Carlisle you can see every generation of corvette produced from year one to 1953, through the modern-day c-8. If you bring your kids out they are not only going to see they may utilize when playing video games, but it’s the kind of the car they have a matchbox car or Hotwheels toy so you can see these things in real life,” Mike Garland, Carlisle Events public relations manager.

The event runs until Saturday, August 28.