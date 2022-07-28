CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Corvettes are making their way to the Midstate. For three days in August, the event hosted at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds will bring 5,000 Corvettes to the area.

According to the press release, not only will every generation of Corvette be on display, but there will also be an automotive flea market packed with the latest aftermarket Corvette items with a mix of original items there, too.

Beginning August 25, the weekend will also include seminars and autograph sessions with GM-certified technician Paul Koerner and his Corvette mechanic crew on site. Plus, there will be a Callaway showcase, the first Corvettes featured at the very first event in 1982, and a Cheers to 40 Years celebration.

Online registration for the Fun Field is available through Sunday, August 21, with in-person registration options then available throughout the event. Spectator admission is $20 for adults, with kids 12 and under free. The event closes on August 27.

To learn more about the event, visit the event’s website by clicking here.